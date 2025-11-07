Ample supply, weak demand keeps Asian spot LNG prices flat

Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices were flat this week, as ample supplies and soft demand kept a lid on gains.

The average LNG price for December delivery into northeast Asia held at $11.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), industry sources estimated.

"Northeast Asian spot demand has been weak, with ample inventories and forecasts not too far deviated from seasonal averages," said Martin Senior, head of LNG pricing at Argus, adding that freight rates had gained this week.