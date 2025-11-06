LNG Canada nears full operations with start of second processing unit

LNG Canada has started production of liquefied natural gas at the second of its two processing units, known as Train 2, the company said. Both trains at the Shell-led project in Kitimat, British Columbia - each with a capacity of 6.5 million tonnes per annum - are now operational, a spokesperson told Reuters.

LNG Canada is the first major LNG export facility in Canada and the first on the west coast of North America that provides direct access to Asia, the world’s largest market for the liquid fuel. When fully operational, the facility is expected to process about two billion cubic feet of gas per day.