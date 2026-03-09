IEA urges G7 to coordinate emergency oil reserve release

The International Energy Agency (IEA) called for a coordinated release of emergency oil reserves during an online meeting with Group of Seven finance ministers on Monday, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama told a briefing.

"IEA called for each country to do a coordinated release of oil reserves," Katayama said. "In response to the current situation... the G7 has agreed to continue closely monitoring developments in the energy market and to take necessary measures to support global energy supply, including the release of oil reserves."

The ministers and IEA were joined by executives from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), as well as from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Katayama said.