Fujairah marine fuel sales hit five-month low in November

Marine fuel sales at the UAE's Fujairah port fell to their lowest level in five months in November, data from Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) showed.
November bunker sales totalled 578,197 cubic metres, down 7.3 per cent from October and 4.6 per cent lower than November 2024, based on FOIZ data published by SP Global Commodity Insights.
High-sulphur marine fuel sales slid 5.7 per cent from October to 186,245 cubic metres, softening for a second consecutive month.
Price discounts on 380-cst delivered high-sulphur marine fuel widened in November versus October, data from trade sources showed, as demand slowed.
Low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including fuel oils and marine gasoils, totalled 391,952 cubic metres in November, down eight per cent from October.
The market share of high-sulphur bunker held steady at 32 per cent in October, while low-sulphur bunkers was at 68 per cent.
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Neil Fullick)