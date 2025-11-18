Fujairah marine fuel sales dip for third straight month in October

Sales of marine bunker fuel at the UAE’s Fujairah port slipped for a third straight month in October, led by a decline in high-sulphur bunker volumes, data from Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) showed.

October sales totalled 623,694 cubic metres (about 618,000 tonnes), down 2.4 per cent from September and hitting a four-month low, based on FOIZ data published by SP Global Commodity Insights.