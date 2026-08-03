Freight costs for Russian crude to India jump 50 per cent as shipowners spooked by port attacks

Freight rates for Russia's flagship Urals crude shipments from western ports to India have jumped by about 50 per cent since mid-July as rising global shipping costs and security risks in the Black Sea deter shipowners from calling at Russian ports, traders said.

Russia is set to increase oil exports from its western ports in August amid firm demand in Asia, but a shortage of tonnage may put a cap on its plans, they added.

Ukraine stepped up attacks on tankers in the Black Sea in July, damaging several vessels and forcing the suspension of loadings at Novorossiysk and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal.