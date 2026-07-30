FEATURE | Just two days after reopening, drone attacks shutdown Caspian Pipeline terminal again

Kazakhstan's main oil export terminal in the Black Sea closed on Thursday for the third time this month, suspending crude tanker loadings after Ukrainian drones hit two vessels at and near the terminal at Russia's Novorossiysk port.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which owns the terminal and pipeline that carries Kazakh oil across Russia to the Black Sea, made the announcement barely two days after the resumption of ship loadings at the terminal following a week-long suspension.

Repeated disruption to CPC infrastructure, which accounts for 80 per cent of Kazakh oil exports, highlights the increasing threat to the country's economic interests from Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as to those of US oil majors Chevron and Exxon, which have major investments in Kazakhstan.

Previous export loading suspensions have forced the Central Asian state, among the world's 10 largest oil exporters in the OPEC+ grouping, to reduce output temporarily because it has no easy alternative route to ship crude to world markets.