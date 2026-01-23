France diverts detained "shadow fleet" tanker for investigation

The French Navy has diverted the Grinch oil tanker it detained on Thursday towards the port of Marseille-Fos for further investigation, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Friday.

The navy had intercepted the tanker, which had left the Russian port of Murmansk in early January, on suspicion of operating under a false flag and belonging to the "shadow fleet" that enables Russia to export oil despite sanctions.

The ship was sailing under a Comoros flag.

The interception was on high seas in the western Mediterranean, between the southern coast of Spain and the northern coast of Morocco, the French maritime police said in a statement on Thursday. It added that navies of other countries, including Britain, supported the operation.