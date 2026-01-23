First US naphtha cargo for Venezuela arrives under oil supply deal

The first naphtha cargo for Venezuela as part of an oil deal agreed between Caracas and Washington this month arrived on Friday in the country's waters in a tanker chartered by trading house Vitol, ship tracking data showed.

This month, after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Caracas and Washington agreed to a flagship $2 billion oil supply deal to sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil in storage.

The agreement, which is giving traders Vitol and Trafigura initial access to Venezuela's oil for reselling to refiners worldwide, also includes the supply of much-needed heavy naphtha to dilute the OPEC country's extra-heavy oil output.

The United Kingdom-flagged tanker Hellespont Protector carrying some 460,000 barrels of US heavy naphtha, was approaching Venezuela's Jose port on Friday, according to the shipping data and documents from state company PDVSA seen by Reuters. It was scheduled to discharge there in the coming days.