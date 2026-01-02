First of four VLCC newbuilds delivered to DHT Holdings

DHT Holdings has taken delivery of a very large crude carrier (VLCC) newbuilding from South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean.
The vessel, named DHT Antelope, has entered the spot market and represents the first in a series of four newbuildings scheduled for delivery during the first half of 2026.
The vessel has an overall length of 331 metres and a beam of 60 metres. It features a summer deadweight capacity of 281,800 and is Tier III compliant.
DHT Holdings said the acquisition is part of a fully funded programme intended to increase the customer offerings and earnings power of the company.
The next newbuilding in the series is scheduled for delivery in early March 2026.
The delivery comes shortly after the company announced the sale of two 2007-built VLCCs, DHT China and DHT Europe, for a combined price of $101.6 million. These older vessels are expected to be handed over to their new owner in the first quarter of 2026.