FEATURE | US law enforcement raids offices of Houston fuel trader Ikon Midstream

US authorities raided the offices of Ikon Midstream, a Houston fuel trader whose diesel exports are part of fuel-smuggling investigations in Mexico, according to a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, two US officials and a Mexican security official.

The operation, in which law enforcement executed a federal search warrant, occurred this week at Ikon Midstream's Houston headquarters, two of the US sources said. One of the sources said it targeted computers and documents. Reuters was unable to confirm the exact reason for the search or what materials were seized. The raid has not been previously reported.

"On April 14, Homeland Security Investigations executed a criminal search warrant at the offices of Ikon Midstream," a DHS spokesperson said after this story was published. "This is related to an ongoing investigation into criminal activity," the spokesperson said.