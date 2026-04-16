FEATURE | Federal raid hits Houston fuel firm linked to Mexican cartel smuggling

US authorities have raided the offices of Ikon Midstream, a Houston fuel trader whose diesel exports are part of fuel-smuggling investigations in Mexico, two US officials and a Mexican security official told Reuters.

The operation, in which law enforcement executed a federal search warrant, occurred this week at Ikon Midstream’s Houston headquarters, two of the US sources said. One of the sources said it targeted computers and documents.

Reuters was unable to confirm the exact reason for the search or what materials were seized. The raid has not been previously reported.

The company’s attorney, Joseph Slovacek, confirmed that “US Customs and Border Protection served a search warrant on Ikon.” He said law enforcement cited earlier Reuters reporting about Ikon Midstream as the reason for the search.