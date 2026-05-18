OPINION | Trading in the shadows: Opaque energy deals challenge the petrodollar

The US dollar-dominated global oil trading system is being tested by the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as governments in major consuming nations turn to increasingly opaque deals with Tehran and Persian Gulf producers to secure supplies.

Since the outbreak of the war on February 28, roughly a fifth of global oil supplies from the gulf have been disrupted, dealing a tough blow to economies, particularly in Asia, which depends on the Middle East for about 60 per cent of its imports.

With the Hormuz blockade now in its 13th week, there are growing signs that major Asian importers are adapting to the new reality by striking direct arrangements with gulf producers, often with Tehran’s consent, to allow vital flows of crude, chemicals and fertiliser through the Strait.

In recent days, several oil tankers have crossed Hormuz, frequently sailing with their tracking systems switched off to avoid detection, following direct contacts between leaders in the purchasing countries and Iran.