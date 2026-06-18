FEATURE | Reopening the Strait of Hormuz ups chances of a global oil market glut

Middle Eastern crude oil markets could come under further pressure if the Strait of Hormuz reopens on Friday following the US-Iran interim deal, releasing millions of barrels of oil stranded in the Middle East Persian Gulf into global markets, industry executives said.

The wave of supply comes after gulf producers ramped up exports via ship-to-ship transfers off the United Arab Emirates and Oman this month, which depressed spot differentials for Middle East crude to discounts on Tuesday.

"The reopening of the Hormuz Strait could unleash some 93 million barrels of stranded non-Iranian barrels from the Persian Gulf, while producers are expected to continue supplying cargoes through less visible channels," Kpler analyst Muyu Xu said in a June 17 note.

Some traders estimated that about 50 million barrels are set to be released as some cargoes had already been shipped out.