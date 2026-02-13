FEATURE | PDVSA restricts oil sales to individual US-licensed buyers, cutting exports

Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA has refused to sell oil to companies without individual US licences in the past two weeks, four sources from companies seeking to buy cargoes told Reuters, limiting exports and preventing the country from draining brimming storage tanks faster.

Washington last month granted both a general licence that broadly permits oil exports, and individual licences to traders Trafigura and Vitol to export oil worth billions of dollars.

The permits followed a restricted US licence extended to Chevron last year to export Venezuelan crude to the US. Venezuela depends on oil export revenue and is in need of the sale proceeds to run its government.

The general licences are intended to exempt companies from US sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, which Washington has relaxed since capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last month. However, buyers of Venezuelan oil say that the general licence has not facilitated trade as much as needed.