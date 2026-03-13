FEATURE | Lured by profits, some shipowners brave mines and missiles to sneak oil past Iran

A handful of Greek shipowners have sent crude oil and dry bulk tankers through the Strait of Hormuz during the US-Israeli war on Iran, risking destruction from mines, missiles and drones for a chance at millions of dollars in quick profits.

The voyages reflect the financial allure of soaring crude oil prices and surging tanker rates since the start of the war, which has effectively sealed off a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supply from global markets.

US President Donald Trump has urged ships to "show some guts" and run the strait, although the US military has declined requests from the shipping industry for escorts through the waterway because of the risk of attack.

"The risks are huge. But the sea has always been a risky business," said a Greek shipowner involved in the voyages who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the trade.