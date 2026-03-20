FEATURE | Fuel prices soar to uncharted territory as Iran conflict stifles supply

If you want to buy a cargo of oil in Asia or jet fuel in Europe right now, you may have to pay a record price for it.

Surging oil prices in physical markets - the trading place for oil on ships, rail cars or in storage tanks - have outpaced the already dizzying increases in benchmark futures markets, as refiners and traders across Asia and Europe are snapping up whatever barrels they can secure to plug the enormous supply gap caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

That supply gap is expected to persist following a barrage of attacks on oil-and-gas facilities across the Middle East that has turned into the largest-ever disruption to global energy supplies.

Iran has also throttled traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway transited by 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas, with threats to fire on ships that attempt to sail through the narrow strait.