FEATURE | Desperate Iraq and Pakistan make deals with Iran for Hormuz transit

Both Iraq and Pakistan have cut deals with Iran to ship oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf, according to five sources with knowledge of the matter, in a demonstration of Tehran's ability to control energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US-Israeli war with Iran has slashed energy exports from a region that normally supplies 20 per cent of the world's crude oil and LNG.

The US has blockaded Iranian ports in recent weeks. And though Iran initially sought to halt traffic through the strait, that stance is now changing, said Claudio Steuer of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

"Iran has shifted from blocking Hormuz to controlling access to it...Hormuz is no longer a neutral transit route, it is a controlled corridor," he said.

With most of its crude exports typically shipped through the strait, Iraq was among the producers worst-affected by its closure, while Pakistan, which has sought to mediate in the conflict, depends heavily on gulf energy imports and has faced surging fuel costs.