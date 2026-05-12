Quiet deals help second Qatari LNG tanker clear Strait of Hormuz

A second Qatari liquefied natural gas tanker successfully went through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, days after the first such cargo crossed under an arrangement involving Iran and Pakistan, highlighting how cargoes are crossing the waterway on a case-by-case basis amid ongoing conflict risks.

The vessel, Mihzem, with capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, departed Ras Laffan on Monday and crossed the strait on Tuesday, headed toward Port Qasim in Pakistan where it is expected to arrive later in the day, according to LSEG shipping data.

This is the second successful passage through Hormuz for a Qatari LNG tanker since the start of the Iran war.