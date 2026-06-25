FEATURE | Crude shipments surge past post-conflict highs at Strait of Hormuz

Crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz rose this week to their highest level since the US-Israeli conflict with Iran began in February after a ceasefire deal reopened the waterway, data showed on Thursday.

Concerns about how long the strait would stay open also boosted trade.

Still, while there was an increase in oil shipments amid strong demand, especially in Asia after months of disruptions, overall sailings are still a fraction of the daily average of 125 ships passing through the strait before the February 28 conflict began.

Four tankers carrying six million barrels of crude oil sailed through the strait on Thursday and an additional four million barrels of Iranian crude onboard two separate tankers also left, according to analysis from Kpler.