FACTBOX | What governments are doing to reduce impact of war-induced oil shock

South Korea plans fuel cap

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Monday that authorities would cap domestic fuel prices for the first time in nearly 30 years. The country will also look for sources of energy beyond supplies shipped via the Strait of Hormuz, and a KRW100 trillion ($67 billion) market-stabilisation programme should be expanded if needed, he added.

Japan tells national oil reserve site to prep for release

The Japanese Government instructed a national oil reserve storage site to prepare for a possible release of crude, Akira Nagatsuma, a member of the Centrist Reform Alliance opposition party, told Reuters on Sunday.

Details such as the timing of the release remain unclear, Nagatsuma said.