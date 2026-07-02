Europe gets tough on Cameroon-flagged tankers moving Russian oil

Europe is taking tougher action against tankers falsely using Cameroon's flag registry to transport Russian oil, including boarding vessels at sea, prompting Cameroon to dump 39 such vessels from its ship registry, according to officials and documents.

On June 8 the EU expanded the mandate of Operation IRINI, its naval mission in the Mediterranean, and can now stop, board, detain and inspect ships suspected of belonging to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet". Moscow condemned the move.

Russia has used such tankers, which are typically older and lack known Western insurance or safety certification, to skirt sanctions by sailing under the flags of various nations to obscure their true ownership, cargo and movements.