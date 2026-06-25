VIDEO | France seizes another tanker linked to Russian "shadow fleet"

France's navy seized another tanker it said was linked to Russia's "shadow fleet" on Thursday, underscoring the escalation this year in European efforts to enforce sanctions and squeeze one of Moscow’s main revenue streams.

Nine suspected shadow fleet tankers, vessels shipping oil and gas to skirt Western sanctions, have now been seized across Europe since the start of 2026, including four by France. Britain seized an oil tanker in the English Channel on June 14.

Another three suspected shadow fleet tankers have been inspected as part of a European naval mission in the Mediterranean, a Western military source said.