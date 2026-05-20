Dorian LPG reports surge in quarterly revenue and profit

Dorian LPG reported a significant increase in revenue to $153.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, up from $75.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

A profit of $81 million was also recorded for the quarter, compared to a profit of $8.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

During late March, the company expanded its fleet by taking delivery of Areion, a dual-fuel very large gas carrier. Financing for this vessel was secured through a new debt facility of $62.9 million to cover the final delivery payment and associated expenses.