Dorian LPG takes delivery of new dual-fuel VLGC

Dorian LPG took delivery of a new very large gas carrier from South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean on Friday, March 20.
Areion will be used to transport both LPG and liquefied ammonia. She will be operated under charter under the Helios LPG Pool, which is jointly controlled by Dorian LPG and MOL Energia.
She is the second wholly owned LPG dual-fuel ship being added to Dorian’s fleet along with four chartered-in LPG dual-fuel ships.
Areion is a dual-fuel ship that can run on LPG and conventional fuel oil. She is equipped with a hybrid scrubber, which can operate in closed loop in ports or in emission control areas where emissions and effluent must either be very low or prohibited.
This scrubber is designed to emit lower levels of SOx and particulate matter (PM) compared to very low sulphur fuel oil.
The ship’s main engine also operates on LPG as fuel, which can reduce emissions of SOx, PM, and other pollutants.