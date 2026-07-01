DHT Holdings to implement vessel design upgrades for newbuilds

DHT Holdings announced on June 29 that it will implement design upgrades for two of its newbuild tankers delivering from South Korean builder HD Hyundai this year.

These modifications are intended to ensure trading eligibility and commercial flexibility, the shipowner noted.

Delivery of the first vessel, DHT Impala, is expected in late July 2026 with the design upgrades fully integrated. DHT said this revised schedule remains well ahead of the original contractual delivery deadline of December 2026.