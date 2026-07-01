DHT Holdings to implement vessel design upgrades for newbuilds

DHT Holdings announced on June 29 that it will implement design upgrades for two of its newbuild tankers delivering from South Korean builder HD Hyundai this year.
These modifications are intended to ensure trading eligibility and commercial flexibility, the shipowner noted.
Delivery of the first vessel, DHT Impala, is expected in late July 2026 with the design upgrades fully integrated. DHT said this revised schedule remains well ahead of the original contractual delivery deadline of December 2026.
The second vessel, DHT Gazelle, was delivered in March 2026 and will complete its current cargo commitments before returning to the shipyard. This upgrade work is scheduled to take place during the third quarter of 2026.
To maintain uninterrupted service under a long-term time charter during this period, the company will substitute DHT Gazelle with DHT Addax. This replacement vessel was also delivered in March 2026.
Other vessels in the fleet are unaffected, with DHT noting that the Hanwha-built DHT Antelope and DHT Addax do not require upgrades. Furthermore, the upcoming newbuild DHT Oryx, which is scheduled for delivery in August 2028, is also unaffected by the changes.