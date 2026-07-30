d'Amico International Shipping posts $79.4m profit in H1 2026

d'Amico International Shipping reported a net profit of $79.4 million for the first six months of 2026, compared with $38.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Second-quarter net profit increased to $51.9 million from $19.6 million a year earlier, supported by stronger freight rates and market conditions in the product tanker sector.

Total net revenue for the first half reached $157.4 million, up from $132.2 million in the first six months of 2025, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased to $105.8 million from $73.4 million.