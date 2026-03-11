d’Amico International Shipping exercises options for two product tankers

d’Amico International Shipping has exercised purchase options for two additional newbuilding MR2 product tankers from Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding. These vessels carry a contract price of $45.4 million each and are scheduled for delivery in 2029, the company announced on March 11.

The tankers are scheduled for delivery in August 2029 and October 2029. Through this early exercise, d’Amico Tankers obtained further options for two more tankers of the same specification to be used by March 31.

Chief Executive Officer Carlos di Mottola said the transaction is part of an objective of operating a "modern, fuel-efficient fleet". These vessels will consume 17 per cent less fuel at their design draft than existing models currently on the water, di Mottola added.