Construction begins on NYK Stolt Tankers' new chemical carrier

China's Wuhu Shipyard has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new chemical and oil product carrier ordered by Netherlands-based Stolt Tankers.

The vessel is the second in a series of chemical tankers ordered by Stolt Tankers from Wuhu Shipyard. Upon completion, it will be a multi-purpose chemical tanker capable of transporting a variety of cargoes such as chemical products, animal oils, and vegetable oils.