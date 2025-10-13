Construction begins on NYK Stolt Tankers' new chemical carrier

China's Wuhu Shipyard has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new chemical and oil product carrier ordered by Netherlands-based Stolt Tankers.
The vessel is the second in a series of chemical tankers ordered by Stolt Tankers from Wuhu Shipyard. Upon completion, it will be a multi-purpose chemical tanker capable of transporting a variety of cargoes such as chemical products, animal oils, and vegetable oils.
The completed chemical tanker will have an LOA of 184.9 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of approximately 38,000. It will also feature IMO type II stainless steel cargo tanks and energy-saving technologies such as shore power connections.
The tanker will be classed by Lloyd's Register and will sail under the flag of Liberia.
Two other ships from the same series will be built or NYT Stolt Tankers, the joint venture formed by Stolt Tankers and Japanese shipping company NYK.