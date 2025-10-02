NYK Stolt Tankers orders chemical carrier pair from Chinese yard

NYK Stolt Tankers, a joint venture between Japan's Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Stolt Tankers, has entered into an agreement with China's Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (Nantong Xiangyu SOE) regarding the construction of two chemical tankers in a series.

The vessels will be multi-purpose chemical tankers capable of transporting a variety of cargoes such as chemical products, animal oils, and vegetable oils. Each ship will have an LOA of 184.9 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of approximately 38,000.