NYK Stolt Tankers orders chemical carrier pair from Chinese yard

NYK Stolt Tankers, a joint venture between Japan's Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Stolt Tankers, has entered into an agreement with China's Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (Nantong Xiangyu SOE) regarding the construction of two chemical tankers in a series.
The vessels will be multi-purpose chemical tankers capable of transporting a variety of cargoes such as chemical products, animal oils, and vegetable oils. Each ship will have an LOA of 184.9 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, and a deadweight of approximately 38,000.
The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029 and will join the chemical tanker pool operated by Stolt Tankers.
This order brings the total number of NYK Stolt Tankers-owned chemical tankers under construction to eight, a number that also includes six vessels ordered from Nantong Xiangyu SOE in 2024.
The 38,000DWT chemical tankers will boast stainless steel cargo holds and will incorporate energy-saving technologies such as shore power connections.