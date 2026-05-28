CMB Tech increases stake in fuel supplier TFG Marine

Belgian maritime group CMB Tech is set to increase its equity stake in marine fuel supplier TFG Marine from 10 to 15 per cent. The transaction, which becomes effective on June 1, 2026, will be completed through the issuance of new shares.
Under the revised agreement, CMB Tech has committed to sourcing all bunker fuel requirements for its fleet and affiliates through the joint venture.
This supply arrangement covers approximately 250 ocean-going vessels operated by the firm and its partners.
Following the share issuance, the ownership structure of TFG Marine will adjust to 70 per cent for Trafigura, while Frontline and CMB Tech will each hold 15 per cent.
CMB Tech originally acquired a 10 per cent stake in the joint venture last year through its acquisition of Golden Ocean.
According to CMB Tech, the transaction will allow the firm to secure its bunker procurement through a global network spanning more than 35 strategic bunkering hub locations. Chief Executive Officer of CMB Tech Alexander Saverys noted that this integration supports the long-term bunkering strategy of the firm.