CMB Tech increases stake in fuel supplier TFG Marine

Belgian maritime group CMB Tech is set to increase its equity stake in marine fuel supplier TFG Marine from 10 to 15 per cent. The transaction, which becomes effective on June 1, 2026, will be completed through the issuance of new shares.

Under the revised agreement, CMB Tech has committed to sourcing all bunker fuel requirements for its fleet and affiliates through the joint venture.

This supply arrangement covers approximately 250 ocean-going vessels operated by the firm and its partners.