Chinese buyers scale back from Saudi oil purchases due to high prices

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports to China are set to fall further in June after buyers cut nominations because of costly prices linked to the US-Iran conflict, trade sources said.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco will ship about 10 million barrels of oil to its customers in China next month, or roughly 333,333 barrels per day (bpd), they said.

The number would mark a record low for data by Kpler and Reuters, and compared with an average 1.39 million bpd that the kingdom shipped to China in 2025.