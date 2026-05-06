Asian buyers see relief as Saudi Arabia cuts June oil prices

Saudi Arabia has set the June Arab Light crude oil official selling price to Asia at $15.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, down from the previous month, Saudi Aramco said in a statement on Tuesday.

The OSP premium for the previous month was $19.50 a barrel. '

The cut broadly matched expectations from a Reuters survey of industry sources last month, which showed Saudi Arabia might trim its official June OSP to Asia from record highs as spot premiums retreated and demand cooled following weeks of supply disruptions caused by the US–Israeli war on Iran.

The company lowered Arab Light OSP for Northwest Europe to a $25.85 premium versus ICE Brent, down by $2 per barrel and kept its price for North American customers unchanged at $14.60 premium to ASCI.