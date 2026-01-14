China’s Venezuelan oil imports set to fall as tanker flows dry up

China's oil imports from Venezuela are expected to slump starting from February. This is as fewer tankers have managed to leave for Caracas' top crude buyer after the US claimed control of the OPEC producer, traders and analysts said.

The number of oil tankers departing Venezuela for China has fallen sharply after US President Donald Trump imposed a blockade in December on sanctioned ships. This was part of a pressure campaign on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that culminated in a US military operation.

After his capture, Trump claimed the US is in control of the country and began urging US companies to begin investing in the Venezuelan oil sector. However, the US has seized five Venezuela-linked vessels after announcing the blockade.