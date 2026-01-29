China demand lifts Russian ESPO Blend prices as India stays cautious

Discounts for Russian ESPO Blend crude oil have narrowed for March-loading cargoes on brisk demand from China as buyers moved quickly to secure barrels while Indian refiners remained cautious about Western sanctions, traders said.

Russian ESPO Blend cargoes loading in March traded at about $7-$8 per barrel below ICE Brent for delivery to Chinese ports, according to four trade and industry sources. Most March-loading ESPO has been sold, they added.

Some ESPO cargoes loading in February had traded at discounts as wide as $9-$10 per barrel, some of the sources said.

ESPO Blend traded at a premium of between $1 and $2 to ICE Brent for most of last year, and slipped to a discount versus ICE Brent for delivery to Chinese ports only in the autumn amid new Western sanctions. Small volumes of ESPO Blend were also purchased by Indian refiners last year.