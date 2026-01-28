Chevron to ramp up Venezuelan oil shipments to US in March

Oil producer Chevron is set to boost exports of Venezuelan crude to the US to some 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March, from 100,000 bpd in December and some 230,000 bpd so far this month, two sources with knowledge of the plans said on Wednesday.

The US company, which is the main partner of Venezuela's state-run energy firm PDVSA, has chartered about a dozen tankers to increase shipments and drain inventories accumulated at its projects since December, when a US blockade hit the OPEC country's exports, leaving millions of barrels stored in onshore tanks and vessels.

Four Chevron-PDVSA oil joint ventures are producing between 240,000 and 250,000 bpd of heavy crude grades that are popular among US Gulf Coast refiners. Output cuts applied by PDVSA to some oilfields since early January did not hit Chevron's projects, separate sources said.