Chevron tanker departs with Venezuelan crude after export pause

An oil tanker chartered by US Chevron carrying some 300,000 barrels of Venezuelan heavy crude bound for the US Gulf Coast departed on Monday from the OPEC country's waters, shipping data showed.
This followed a four-day pause in the company's exports of Venezuelan oil.
Chevron is the only company currently authorised by Washington to export Venezuelan crude amid an oil embargo.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the embargo remained in full force after the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Amid US strikes in Venezuela between Friday and Saturday and the resulting political crisis, Chevron's loaded tankers had not set sail to the US in recent days, according to ship monitoring data.
About a dozen separate tankers loaded with Venezuelan oil and fuel departed from the country's waters with their transponders off in the first days of the year.
This occurred in apparent defiance of the US blockade, according to shipping data and sources including TankerTrackers.com.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Sheila Dang; Editing by Liz Hampton, Nathan Crooks and Chizu Nomiyama)