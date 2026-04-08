Ceasefire deal sends oil prices tumbling below $100 threshold

Oil tumbled below $100 a barrel on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, subject to an immediate and safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were down $14.83, or 13.57 per cent, at $94.44 a barrel by 11:02 ET (15:02 GMT). WTI futures slid by $17.92, or 15.87 per cent, to $95.03.

Investors are likely focusing on de-escalation and are selling oil as a result, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Trump's turnaround came shortly before his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on its civilian infrastructure. About 20 per cent of the world's daily oil supply passes through the narrow waterway.