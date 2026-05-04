Baltic Exchange denies causing Mercuria commodity trading losses

The Baltic Exchange, the world's top provider of benchmark shipping indices, has denied allegations from Mercuria that some of its oil tanker pricing data caused losses at the commodity trader.

In a court filing dated April 30, Switzerland-based Mercuria said the losses were caused by oil tanker pricing data ​that did not account for the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Mercuria sued the Baltic Exchange, alleging that it has not met its statutory and contractual obligations in producing the TD3C benchmark based on voyages from the Middle East to Asia.