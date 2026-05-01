Baltic Exchange sued by trader over shipping indices that missed Hormuz impact

Commodity trader Mercuria is suing the Baltic Exchange, the world's top provider of benchmark shipping indices, over losses it said were caused by oil tanker pricing data that did not account for the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a court filing showed.

The US-Israeli war with Iran, which began on February 28, has left hundreds of ships and 20,000 seafarers stranded inside the Persian Gulf and unable to sail through the vital chokepoints with only a few ships willing to make the voyages daily.

In a court filing dated April 30 and submitted through England's high court, Swiss-headquartered Mercuria - one of the world's top energy and commodity traders - said the Baltic Exchange continued to publish its benchmark crude tanker index, known as TD3C, despite the effective closure of the strait.