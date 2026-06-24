Baltic Exchange defends oil tanker benchmark in court after Mercuria claims war losses

The Baltic Exchange defended its flagship oil tanker benchmark in a London court filing, saying it accurately reflected market conditions during the US-Israeli conflict with Iran despite disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

The benchmark is used globally to price and settle billions of dollars of freight trades, and its reliability is at the heart of a dispute with one of the world's biggest commodity traders, Mercuria, which argues it mispriced the market.

Mercuria said in an April 30 court filing it is suing the Baltic Exchange over losses it said were caused by pricing data that did not account for the effective closure of the strait after the conflict began on February 28.