Australia's energy outlook delayed for the first time as war renders data out of date

Australia's quarterly resources and energy outlook has been delayed for the first time due to "extreme volatility" caused by the US-Israel war against Iran, which is rendering forecasts out of date, a government spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

The delay comes as Australia's government faces growing calls for a windfall tax on liquefied natural gas export profits while some miners struggle to secure diesel supplies.

The Resources and Energy Quarterly (REQ) is published by the Office of the Chief Economist and includes three, two-year outlooks for Australia’s major mining and energy exports and one macro five-year outlook. They were due in late March but will now be released at the end of June.