At least three tankers with Iranian oil clear US blockade

At least three tankers carrying Iranian oil have sailed through the US naval blockade this week, with a fourth, an empty vessel, heading towards the Gulf of Oman, after the US and Iran agreed a framework deal to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, shipping data showed.

The shipments indicate a gradual resumption of Iranian oil exports that are expected to add to global supplies although demand from China, its biggest buyer, has been lacklustre due to poor domestic margins.

Very large crude carriers Hero II and Diona, carrying two million barrels of oil each, have passed through the Gulf of Oman and are heading east, ship-tracking data from Kpler and Vortexa showed.