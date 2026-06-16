Oil prices slide to three-month low as US set to allow Iran sales

Oil prices fell about five per cent to a three-month low on Tuesday as traders hoped the US and Iran would agree to end the war and allow oil to flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

Prices, which were already down about four per cent Tuesday morning, extended those losses following a Wall Street Journal report that the US would allow Iran to immediately begin selling oil and fuel under the memorandum of understanding.

Brent crude futures fell $4.25, or 5.1 per cent, to $78.92 a barrel at 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $4.80, or 5.9 per cent, to $75.95.

The drop put Brent on track for its lowest close since March 2 and kept it in technically oversold territory for a third day in a row for the first time since October 2025. WTI was on track for its lowest close since March 4.