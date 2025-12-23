Asian oil floating storage seen declining on lower exports, China buying

The volume of oil stored on board ships in Asian waters, which has tripled since September to a three-year high, is poised to decline as producers of sanctioned oil slow exports and Chinese refiners ramp up buying, trade sources and analysts said.

A surge of exports from countries subject to Western sanctions led by Iran and Russia, as well as tepid Chinese buying, left a glut of oil looking for buyers in the world's biggest consuming region. The excess supply has weighed on prices and cushioned the near-term impact from the disruption of exports from Venezuela.

A large amount of oil was shipped out in recent months in anticipation of tighter sanctions, said Mukesh Sahdev, CEO of energy consultancy XAnalysts.