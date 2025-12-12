Supertanker seized by US off Venezuela is now en route to Houston

The oil supertanker Skipper that was seized by the US near Venezuela this week as part of an increased pressure strategy against illegitimate President Nicolas Maduro, is heading to Houston, two sources said on Friday.

The very large crude carrier, which is carrying about 1.85 million barrels of Venezuela’s Merey heavy crude according to satellite images analysed by TankerTrackers.com, is too large to enter the Houston port and will need to anchor nearby and offload the cargo to smaller ships, the sources added.