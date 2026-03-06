Asia lacks long-term options to cut Middle East oil reliance

Asian energy buyers are scrambling to find alternatives as the Iran war creates unprecedented supply disruption, but the region has limited longer-term options to reduce its heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil.

The world's top crude importing region buys 60 per cent of its oil and petrochemical feedstock from the Middle East, where the war that started with Israeli and US attacks on Iran nearly a week ago has pushed up global energy prices and threatens to drive inflation and hurt economic growth.

Unable to receive Middle Eastern crude, refiners from China to Southeast Asia are looking for expensive alternatives that will take weeks or months to arrive, while some are cutting output.

This week, China and Thailand suspended exports of oil products while Vietnam halted crude exports, which typically go to Australia.

However, alternative sources have drawbacks including distance, refinery configurations, long-term contracts and cost.

For example, oil shipped from West Africa and the Americas takes one and a half to two months to reach China, meaning orders need to be placed three months in advance.