Asia fuel oil market tightens as Venezuelan barrels divert to US

The premium for high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) in Asia versus the West climbed to its highest in eight months on Friday. Traders expect more Venezuelan crude and fuel oil supply to reach the United States in coming months, with less coming to Asia.

The front-month East-West 380-cst HSFO swap jumped to more than $27 a barrel, LSEG data showed. This level was last hit in May 2025, and the value has more than doubled since the start of 2026.

A widening of the price spread typically makes it more lucrative for traders to send more fuel oil to Asia. US President Donald Trump seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week and said the US will control the South American country's oil sector.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday the US would refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude. Meanwhile, the US continues to seize Venezuelan-linked tankers.