ASEAN leaders seek joint response to Middle East energy shock

Southeast Asian leaders at a summit on Friday stressed an urgent need to coordinate their response to the impacts of the Middle East crisis, as they aim to ease pressure from an energy shock that has rattled their oil import-reliant economies.

Meeting on the Philippine island of Cebu, leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations called for a harmonised strategy to ensure energy and food security and head off future crises in a region particularly exposed to a nearly 70-day blockade of the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The chair of ASEAN, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said the fallout from the war in Iran had created a domino effect of disruption and highlighted the need for, "foresight, coordination, and concrete and collective action".

"The recent crisis is a stark reminder of how vulnerable our our economies remain to sudden shifts in the international order and consequently, the global economy," he said at a retreat of the leaders.

"A few weeks worth of disruptions will take years to be corrected."