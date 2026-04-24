Indonesian minister walks back on Malacca Strait monetisation comments

Indonesia has no plan to impose tolls on ships passing through the Malacca Strait, its finance minister said on Friday, after his comments about monetising the strategic sea route made waves earlier this week.

Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa reiterated a clarification made by the country's foreign minister on Thursday that Southeast Asia's largest economy would not impose tariffs in the Malacca Strait.

Purbaya told a press conference Indonesia would abide by the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas, or UNCLOS, which outlines rules that govern waterways used for international navigation.